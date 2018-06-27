#BurritoBob: Video of Man Calling Police on BART Passenger Eating Burrito Goes Viral - NBC Bay Area
#BurritoBob: Video of Man Calling Police on BART Passenger Eating Burrito Goes Viral

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Man Calls Police Over Burrito-Eating BART Passenger

    Reddit user R0B815 posted this video of a man calling police to report a BART passenger eating a burrito on the train. The video has since gone viral with the #BurritoBob hashtag.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Add #BurritoBob to the growing list of people who have gone viral in the Bay Area.

    The latest recorded incident to gain thousands of views online reportedly occurred around 6 p.m. Friday on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train. Video of the incident was posted on Reddit by forum user R0B815. Watch the video above.

    Here's a quick rundown of what takes place:

    • -man, who points out a sign prohibiting eating on the train, confronts another passenger and calls him "stupid" for indulging in a burrito.
    • -the man then gets on the train intercom to tell BART police "We've got someone dining in the first car."

    The incident follows #PermitPatty, #BBQBeck and #JoggerJoe.

    Not familiar with the mentioned incidents? Catch up below:

