Man Calls Police Over Burrito-Eating BART Passenger

Reddit user R0B815 posted this video of a man calling police to report a BART passenger eating a burrito on the train. The video has since gone viral with the #BurritoBob hashtag.

Add #BurritoBob to the growing list of people who have gone viral in the Bay Area.

The latest recorded incident to gain thousands of views online reportedly occurred around 6 p.m. Friday on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train. Video of the incident was posted on Reddit by forum user R0B815. Watch the video above.

Here's a quick rundown of what takes place:

-man, who points out a sign prohibiting eating on the train, confronts another passenger and calls him "stupid" for indulging in a burrito.

-the man then gets on the train intercom to tell BART police "We've got someone dining in the first car."

The incident follows #PermitPatty, #BBQBeck and #JoggerJoe.

