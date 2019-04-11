Santa Clara VTA Pulls 12 Buses Over Scabies Scare - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Santa Clara VTA Pulls 12 Buses Over Scabies Scare

By Ian Cull

Published Apr 11, 2019 at 11:29 PM | Updated at 11:52 PM PDT on Apr 11, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    South Bay VTA Pulls 12 Buses for Scabies Scare

    Twelve Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) buses have been pulled out of service in the South Bay as a driver is confirmed to have contracted scabies and three others fear they might have too. Ian Cull reports.

    (Published Thursday, April 11, 2019)

    Twelve Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) buses have been pulled out of service in the South Bay as a driver is confirmed to have contracted scabies and three others fear they might have too.

    The dozen buses have been pulled and are being cleaned to make sure there are no signs of mites while the drivers are on paid medical leave.

    "That is a little alarming," said VTA passenger Sophia Alcazar-Brooks from Campbell. "I think they should really thoroughly try to make sure it [scabies] isn't from taking the buses."

    The pest control company Terminix is treating the busses as a precaution in order to make sure riders and passengers feel safe as those who use VTA are concerned over the state of cleanliness in which the busses are kept.

    "It is never like severally dirty, but I have seen it dirty a couple times," said Alcazar-Brooks.

    The skin condition can be spread through close human contact with family, at child care centers and prison, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. It can be treated with ointment and sometimes pills.

    VTA services are not being disrupted and no passengers have reported contracting the skin condition.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices