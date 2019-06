Fire officials are investigating a bus engulfed in fire on southbound I-280 at Alpine Road in Portola Valley which sparked a grass fire.

The fire is currently at 2 alarms.

Two southbound lanes are currently blocked on I-280 because of the fire.

