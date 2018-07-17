Buses, Vans Could Be Banned From Visiting 'Full House' House

San Francisco city officials on Tuesday will consider banning tour buses and vans from visiting the popular area outside the house featured in the hit show "Full House."

Residents who live along Broderick Street where the home is located are not pleased with the noise and congestion that come with fans flocking to take a peek at the famous site. Residents also have an issue with the amount of cars stopping in the street to allow passengers to take photos.

One resident said it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

"I just hope nobody gets hurt," Alan Lombardi said. "That's how I feel. Somebody is going to get hurt around here. It's too narrow."

In order to potentially control the crowds, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Tuesday will vote on a potential ban on buses and vans stopping along Broderick Street. If passed, the ban would go into affect in four to six weeks.