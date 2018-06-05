Business on the Mend Eight Months After North Bay Firestorm

Roughly eight months after the wind-whipped North Bay fires wiped out numerous businesses in the bustling wine country region, the cleanup and recovery process continues.

How well businesses have been able to recuperate or outright rebuild depends on location and proximity to areas that were consumed by flames.

According to the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce, overall economic activity is doing well and winery traffic is showing signs of life as the summer season kicks off. On the other hand, businesses around the fire zones, such as those at the Larkfield Shopping Center, are struggling.

To the east in the Sonoma area, business was slow in October and November immediately after the wildfires ignited, according to the Sonoma Chamber of Commerce. Business has been picking up since January.

The series of fires for the most part spared the popular Napa Valley floor, according to local officials. Only a small number of wineries in the area were impacted by the fires. Most of Napa Valley's 400-plus wineries were open for business days after the fires erupted.