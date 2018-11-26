A suspected vandal (right, in surveillance screen shot) painted swastikas on the wall of a building in downtown Antioch and vandalized vehicles at City Hall, police say. (Nov. 26, 2018)

Police in Antioch are continuing to review surveillance video from Sunday and Monday morning, after two separate incidents of vandalism in the city's downtown area.

According to police, a suspect was seen in surveillance footage vandalizing a city owned vehicle on Sunday morning. The same person was also seen in the area on surveillance video Monday morning, though he was not seen committing a crime.

Although several locations were vandalized, including Antioch City Hall on Sunday and a church Monday morning, police said they do not believe the suspect targeted any specific places.

The first incident happened around 9 a.m. Sunday in downtown Antioch. When officers went to investigate the area, they found three city vehicles, a City Hall door and a business had been vandalized with spray paint.

On Monday morning, officers again received a report of vandalism in the area. Upon arrival, officers found black spray paint on numerous locations, including the Church of God-Holy near West Third and G streets, police said.

The vandalism consisted of swastikas, racial slurs and vulgar words and phrases.

In a video posted to the Church of God-Holy's Facebook page, Pastor Eugene Jackson showed the extent of the vandalism at the church.

Antioch Mayor Sean Wright said the vandalism "is not part of our community and doesn't represent our community."

Police have released images of the suspect. Anyone with information is being asked to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.