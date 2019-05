The Butte County Fire Department got soaked after responding to a crash that sheared off a fire hydrant in Oroville. (May 25, 2019)

The Butte County Fire Department responded to the scene of a rollover crash in Oroville Saturday night and they came out soaked.

A fire hydrant was reportedly sheared off by the vehicle and managed to soak all the firefighters on the scene.

"They prevailed but got soaked in the process!" the fire department tweeted.

The driver suffered minor injuries.