An East Bay 4-H family is stunned and heartbroken after somebody stole their daughter's rabbit from the Alameda County Fair.

"Buster" the bunny was stolen Saturday night from his cage at the fair's 4-H exhibit. Mabel, 13, has been raising the black and tan rabbit since he was a baby.

Lynn Minney, Mabel's mother, said her daughter was proud to be showing him at the fair.

In fact, the pair won most creative costume Saturday morning. But somebody borke into Buster's cage later that night and took off with him. The family is now desperate to find the rabbit and say he has become part of the family.

"I was surprised bunnies could bond with you," Minney said. "If I didn't give him enough attention, he'd jump in my lap. He runs and does these 'binkies' where they do these joyous jump in the air."

The fair's 4-H members have been searching the fairgrounds for Buster in case he escaped his captors and is roaming free. The Alameda County Fair said animal safety is a top priority and added staff in the building to prevent a similar incident.