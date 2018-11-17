Butte County Evacuees Forced to Evacuate Walmart Parking Lot

Dozens of Butte County evacuees who have set up camp in a Walmart parking lot in Chico will have to seek a new place to stay by Sunday at noon. Sergio Quintana reports.

Authorities have set up a shelter at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley for the displaced currently staying in the parking lot. The Gridley shelter is a half-hour away from the Walmart, which puts a strain on the evacuees.

The parking lot has served as the home for a Magalia resident who managed to escape the fire when it first began. Arturo Cesna said that he is unsure of what he will do next but he hopes to stay in Chico because of his job since moving to Gridley would add to his commute.

"I’m living day by day right now," Cesna said.

Over several days, the tent village has become an improvised distribution spot to help evacuees by providing free food and wi-fi.

Many people currently staying in the tent village are hesitant to go to shelters because of a norovirus outbreak.