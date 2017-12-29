Buying Recreational Pot in California? What You Need to Know

The sale of recreational marijuana is set to become legal in California. And if you're one of the many looking to legally buy pot in the Bay Area come Monday, you may have questions. Scott Budman has answers and advises to expect tight security, bring your patience and identification. And prepare to pay cash. (Published Friday, Dec 29, 2017)

