By the Numbers: Deadly and Destructive Camp Fire

At Least 31 Dead in Most Disastrous Wildfires in California's History

In a matter of days, a massive wildfire raging in Northern California became the most destructive and among the deadliest on record in California history.

Ferocious, wind-whipped flames from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County have wiped out thousands of homes and left more than two dozen people dead since igniting on the morning of Nov. 8.

Scroll down to find a breakdown of the historic wildfire by the numbers, as reported by Cal Fire:

Injuries and Fatalities:

Civilian fatalities: 29

Civilian injuries: 0

Firefighter fatalities: 0

Firefighter injuries: 3

Wildfire Size:

Land burned: 113,000 acres

Containment: 25 percent

Structures Damaged and Destroyed:

Homes destroyed: 6,453

Homes damaged: 36

Commercial buildings destroyed: 260

Commercial buildings damaged: 22

Minor structures destroyed: 389

Structures threatened: 15,500

Firefighting Effort:

Total personnel: 4,555

Fire engines: 571

Water tenders: 59

Helicopters: 21

Dozers: 88

Hand crews: 91

Important Dates and Times:

Fire start time and date: 6:29 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8

Full containment expected: Friday, Nov. 30