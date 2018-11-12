By the Numbers: Deadly and Destructive Camp Fire

In a matter of days, a massive wildfire raging in Northern California became the most destructive and among the deadliest on record in California history.
Ferocious, wind-whipped flames from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County have wiped out thousands of homes and left more than two dozen people dead since igniting on the morning of Nov. 8.
Scroll down to find a breakdown of the historic wildfire by the numbers, as reported by Cal Fire:
Injuries and Fatalities:
Civilian fatalities: 29
Civilian injuries: 0
Firefighter fatalities: 0
Firefighter injuries: 3
Wildfire Size:
Land burned: 113,000 acres
Containment: 25 percent
Structures Damaged and Destroyed:
Homes destroyed: 6,453
Homes damaged: 36
Commercial buildings destroyed: 260
Commercial buildings damaged: 22
Minor structures destroyed: 389
Structures threatened: 15,500
Firefighting Effort:
Total personnel: 4,555
Fire engines: 571
Water tenders: 59
Helicopters: 21
Dozers: 88
Hand crews: 91
Important Dates and Times:
Fire start time and date: 6:29 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8
Full containment expected: Friday, Nov. 30