A view of the remains of homes that were destroyed by the Atlas Fire, Oct. 10, 2017 in Napa, California.

CAL Fire officials determined that electric power lines and failure of power poles caused the massive North Bay wildfires that killed dozens of people and ravaged thousands of homes in October.

Officials completed a total of 12 investigations of more than 170 fires that burned at least 245,000 acres in Northern California. Most of the fires were caused by a tree coming in contact with PG&E powerlines, CAL Fire said.