CAL Fire arrested a group of people and seized one of the largest amounts of illegal fireworks in state history, officials announced Thursday.

Over 49,000 pounds of the fireworks were stored across the Bay Area in Hayward, Walnut Creak and Oakland, according to CAL Fire. Other locations included Copperopolis, Modesto and Salida.

Officials arrested seven people they found to have been illegalling importing, transporting and selling dangerous fireworks for more than 30 years through out the state of California.

Law enforcement also seized over $115,000 as well as a variety of computers, cell phones, firearms and personal items.

Photo credit: CAL Fire

“In California, we have a zero tolerance for the use and sale of illegal fireworks,” director of CAL FIRE Chief Ken Pimlott said in a statement.

“With the increase in large, devastating fires across the state, we cannot stand by and allow this type of activity to occur, threatening not only property and natural resources, but the lives of the citizens we protect.”



People across the country typically light up the sky with fireworks on Fourth of July. CAL Fire says that on average each year, fireworks in California start about 18,500 fires, including 1,300 structure fires and 300 vehicle fires.

Officials also said those incidents, on average, cause three deaths, 40 civilian injuries and $43 million in direct property damage.

Sen. Henry Stern of 27th district stressed the importance of fire safety in light of the North Bay wildfires that killed dozens of people, as well as wildfire in Southern California.

"This state can't afford this kind of ordinance out on our street. When we sing our national anthem on the Fourth of July. They talk about 'rocket’s red glare.' That glare was a time of war," Stern said at a news conference Thursday. "These fireworks are essentially weapons of wildfire."

He said he will be working with Gov. Jerry Brown to ensure law enforcement has adequate resources to fight these ordinances for residents' safety.

