CDC Warns of 2nd Flu Wave - NBC Bay Area
#formatSections
logo_bay_2x

    CDC Warns of 2nd Flu Wave

    It's not too late to get the flu shot

    By Megan Tevrizian

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

      processing...

      NEWSLETTERS

      Privacy policy | More Newsletters
      CDC Warns of 2nd Flu Wave
      NBC10

      Thought the flu season was over? Think again!

      The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning of a possible second flu wave. The second strain of the deadly H3N2 virus has now overtaken influenza A. Flu B is typically not as severe as Flu A, but for young children it could still be deadly.

      “For younger children, it actually can be as severe,” said David LaVine, M.D., “the symptoms are very similar to the Flu A.”

      Symptoms include a fever, chills, fatigue, headache and a cough.

      Dr. LaVine is a physician of internal medicine with Scripps. He says the second wave could extend flu season this year by several weeks, and it could even last through May.

      “I think this year is an aberration compared to most recent years,” said Dr. LaVine.

      If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, it’s not too late. Dr. LaVine calls the vaccine an act of citizenship – protecting not only yourself, but the most vulnerable, which include young children, the elderly, and those with weak immune systems.

      Besides getting the flu shot, it’s important to wash your hands regularly, and call out sick from work if you’re feeling like you’re coming down with the flu.

      You can still get sick from Flu B, even if you had Flu A earlier in the season.



        

      #formatSections #formatSections
        Connect With Us
          AdChoices