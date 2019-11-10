CEO and Chairman of Kaiser Permanente Bernard Tyson Dies

Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente, unexpectedly died in his sleep early sunday morning, the company's board of directors said in a statement.

"An outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve," the company said.

Gregory A. Adams, Executive Vice President and Group President has been named as interim Chairman and CEO.

“Bernard was an exceptional colleague, a passionate leader, and an honorable man. We will greatly miss him,” said board member Edward Pei, Chair of the Executive Committee and the Governance, Accountability and Nominating Committee. “The board has full confidence in Greg Adams’ ability to lead Kaiser Permanente through this unexpected transition.”

Updates to come.