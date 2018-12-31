The burned remains of the Paradise Elementary school are seen in a Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 file photo, in Paradise, California. Monday Dec. 3 marks a return to school and some semblance of routine for thousands of children who lost their homes and schools in the wildfire.

The College Football Playoff Foundation is reaching out to fans across the nation in hopes of raising money for teachers devastated by the Camp Fire in Northern California's Butte County.

Fans interested in contributing to the effort can dish out as little as $10 by texting the word "TEACHER" to 56512 up until the end of the college football national title game on the night of Jan. 7.

All donations will go directly to assist teachers and students in fire-ravaged Butte County.

November's deadly and destructive Camp Fire left 86 people dead, wiped out more than 18,000 structures and scorched 153,336 acres.