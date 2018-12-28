With only days before the New Year's celebrations, the CHP set up DUI check points in Redwood City Friday night in an effort to prevent intoxicated drivers from being on the road. Jean reports.

Law Enforcement is Cracking Down on Impaired Drivers

With only days before the New Year, law enforcement are on the lookout for impaired drivers.

The CHP set up DUI check points in Redwood City Friday night in efforts to keep intoxicated drivers off the road.

"Looking for the smell of alcohol, swerving, the smell of marijuana or any other drug," Joseph Tomlinson from the San Francisco Police Department said.

Last year, during the New Year’s maximum enforcement period, 936 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

"Our son Matt was home from the Naval Academy was killed when we were hit by a DUI offender," said Mary Klotzback, advocate for safe driving.

The man who killed Klotzbach in 2001 was a repeat DUI offender driving with a suspended license.

Staring Jan. 1, first and second time offenders will have an ignition interlock device installed in their car which acts as a breathalyzer. Cars will not start if drivers fail the test.

"It's the only thing short of putting them in prison that will stop them from starting the car," Klotzbach said.