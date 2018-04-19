CHP Bolsters Patrols in Preparation For 4/20 Celebrations

Friday marks a 4/20 celebration like never before. The annual day when thousands take part in the ceremonious marijuana smokeout has a slightly different air about it this year because pot is now legal in California.

But while marijuana consumption is now legal, the California Highway Patrol is reminding people that it's still illegal to drive under the influence.

"The big message we want to get out is if you're going to partake, then do it responsibly, just like alcohol," CHP spokesman Officer Vu Williams said. "You still can't consume it or be under the influence while you're driving. That's the big thing we're going to be out looking for."

Williams said it's illegal even to smoke pot inside a non-moving vehicle, and if a driver has marijuana in the vehicle, it must be sealed. He said the CHP will have additional patrols during the day and at nighttime Friday.

"We're going to see quite a big increase in use, if you will, and we're concerned, of course, about the amount of impaired driving and collisions that may come with that," he said.

Last year, thousands of people gathered in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park for the annual 4/20 smokeout.