CHP Busts Carpool Lane Cheater Seen Driving With Mannequin - NBC Bay Area
CHP Busts Carpool Lane Cheater Seen Driving With Mannequin

By Brendan Weber

Published 51 minutes ago

    CHP - Contra Costa
    A driver cruising along in the carpool lane on Highway 4 is ticketed for having a mannequin in the passenger seat. (July 16, 2019)

    Reminder to drivers trying to speed past traffic in the carpool lane without any passengers with them: mannequins still don't pass as real passengers.

    One driver in the East Bay learned that lesson the hard way Tuesday morning.

    While conducting a carpool lane enforcement operation on Highway 4, the California Highway Patrol ticketed the driver after realizing that they stashed a wig-wearing, sweatshirt-sporting mannequin in the front passenger seat of their car.

    "Angel didn't have much of a personality as a passenger when we met her this morning during our Carpool Enforcement on #hwy4 She just oddly stared at us while we issued her chauffeur a ticket for carpool violation," the CHP Contra Costa office quipped in a tweet.

