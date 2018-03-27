CHP Helicopter Rescues Injured Tourist From North Bay Hiking Trail - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

CHP Helicopter Rescues Injured Tourist From North Bay Hiking Trail

By Stephen Ellison

Published 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CHP Helicopter Rescues Injured Tourist From North Bay Hiking Trail
    CHP
    A CHP helicopter rescues an injured New York City man from a trail in St. Helena. (March 27, 2018)

    A California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued an injured tourist hiking on a trail Tuesday in Napa County.

    At about 11:30 a.m., the CHP chopper, along with multiple other agencies, responded to a report of a man who had injured his leg on a trail in St. Helena, the CHP said.

    CHP Officer Anna Paulson arrived hiked her way to the patient's location and guided the helicopter to their location, which was difficult to see in between the trees, the CHP said.

    The injured man was a 72-year-old resident of New York City, who was hiking on the rugged trail when he slipped and injured himself about three-quarters of a mile from the trailhead. The difficult access required a helicopter rescue, the CHP said.

    In gusty wind conditions, the victim was extracted and flown to a nearby landing zone, where he was treated and then flown to an ambulance at the Calistoga Fairgrounds, the CHP said.

    The man's injuries were not life threatening, the CHP said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices