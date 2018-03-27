A CHP helicopter rescues an injured New York City man from a trail in St. Helena. (March 27, 2018)

A California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued an injured tourist hiking on a trail Tuesday in Napa County.

At about 11:30 a.m., the CHP chopper, along with multiple other agencies, responded to a report of a man who had injured his leg on a trail in St. Helena, the CHP said.

CHP Officer Anna Paulson arrived hiked her way to the patient's location and guided the helicopter to their location, which was difficult to see in between the trees, the CHP said.

The injured man was a 72-year-old resident of New York City, who was hiking on the rugged trail when he slipped and injured himself about three-quarters of a mile from the trailhead. The difficult access required a helicopter rescue, the CHP said.

In gusty wind conditions, the victim was extracted and flown to a nearby landing zone, where he was treated and then flown to an ambulance at the Calistoga Fairgrounds, the CHP said.

The man's injuries were not life threatening, the CHP said.