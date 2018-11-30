CHP Investigates if Tesla Was in Self-Driving Mode After DUI Arrest - NBC Bay Area
CHP Investigates if Tesla Was in Self-Driving Mode After DUI Arrest

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 22 minutes ago

    CHP Redwood City officers are investigating a DUI incident involving a Tesla Model S on Highway 101 in Palo Alto early Friday morning.

    The driver of a Tesla was seen falling asleep behind the wheel while driving at about 70 mph on southbound Highway 101, CHP officers said.

    Officers tried to wake the driver but ultimately had to slow the Tesla down using a patrol car and took the driver into custody for DUI charges.

    Oficials are investigating the possiblity of the vehicle being in self-driving mode.

