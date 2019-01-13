CHP Motorcycle Officer Injured in Crash on Bay Bridge - NBC Bay Area
CHP Motorcycle Officer Injured in Crash on Bay Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 37 minutes ago

    A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured in a traffic collision early Sunday on the Bay Bridge, according to the San Francisco CHP office.

    The CHP officer was traveling westbound on the Bay Bridge, west of Treasure Island, a little before 7:30 a.m. with his lights activated behind a slow moving disabled vehicle in the far right lane, the CHP said. A big rig was traveling in the lane to his left.

    The big rig veered into the officer's lane for unknown reasons, throwing the officer off the bike and onto the roadway, the CHP said. The officer was able to move off the roadway fast enough to avoid oncoming vehicles.

    The officer was treated at a hospital for minor to moderate injuries, the CHP said.

    The big rig driver cooperated at the scene, and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

