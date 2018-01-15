CHP Motorcycle Cop Hospitalized Following Hwy. 4 Crash

A motorcycle officer with the California Highway Patrol is hospitalized with major injuries late Monday following a collision on Highway 4 in Concord. Anser Hassan reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

A motorcycle officer with the California Highway Patrol was hospitalized with major injuries late Monday following a collision on Highway 4 in Concord.

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The crash was reported at 6:15 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4, between Highway 242 and Port Chicago Highway. CHP also issued a Sig Alert due to the crash and investigation, which shut down the No. 1 and 2 lanes of the highway.

Police said the officer was taking a report on the freeway for a two-car accident when another car came along and crashed into an SUV, flipping the vehicle and causing it to roll onto the officer.

The initial accident caused a chain reaction involving at least eight vehicles. Witnesses said the CHP officer is lucky to be alive.

Art Romay was one of the drivers involved in the massive wreck. He and others helped rescue the CHP officer from underneath the SUV.

"I lifted the car off the ground, but in this gravel, it made my feet slip," Romay said. "So it kinda fell back on him. But thankfully a couple of other guys came by. and we were able to get the car off the officer."

The CHP said the officer may have suffered a broken leg among other injuries, but he was expected to survive.

A shaken up Edgar Martinez was in the parked SUV that was hit from behind and landed on the CHP officer.

"I don’t know what happened," he said. "The next minute, I see the officer under my truck. ... He was conscious, but it was bad."

The collision also pushed the officer's parked motorcycle into traffic lanes, causing two other accidents.

CHP officials were not certain what caused the vehicle to crash into the SUV, but they not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.