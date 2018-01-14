CHP, Motorists Rescue Man on Highway 101 Overpass in SF - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

CHP, Motorists Rescue Man on Highway 101 Overpass in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 8:48 PM PST on Jan 14, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Officer Camilleri's Wife Receives His CHP Badge

    The California Highway Patrol, with the help of bystanders, rescued a man from an elevated section of freeway Sunday in San Francisco, according to a CHP spokesperson.

    At about 4:50 p.m., officers spotted a man running on southbound Highway 101 by Cesar Chavez Street. Traffic was stopped as the man dangled from a raised section of the freeway, about 30 feet up, CHP Officer Vu Williams said.

    A CHP helicopter touched down on the roadway and officers, with the aid of passersby, took the man into custody, Williams said.

    The man, in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to San Francisco General Hospital’s psychiatric ward and placed on 72-hour hold for evaluation, Williams said.

    No further details were available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices