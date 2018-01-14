CHP, Motorists Rescue Man on Highway 101 Overpass in SF

The California Highway Patrol, with the help of bystanders, rescued a man from an elevated section of freeway Sunday in San Francisco, according to a CHP spokesperson.

At about 4:50 p.m., officers spotted a man running on southbound Highway 101 by Cesar Chavez Street. Traffic was stopped as the man dangled from a raised section of the freeway, about 30 feet up, CHP Officer Vu Williams said.

A CHP helicopter touched down on the roadway and officers, with the aid of passersby, took the man into custody, Williams said.

The man, in his late 20s or early 30s, was taken to San Francisco General Hospital’s psychiatric ward and placed on 72-hour hold for evaluation, Williams said.

No further details were available.