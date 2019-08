A CHP officer crashed his patrol car near the I-880 and Highway 17 interchange while pursuing a speeding driver.

A CHP officer suffered only minor injuries Friday morning when he crashed his patrol car around 12:30 a.m. near the I-880 and Highway 17 interchange in San Jose while in pursuit of a speeding driver.

It appeared the squad car rolled over at least once, and the airbags deployed. The suspect escaped.