A wrecked CHP cruiser sits on I-80 near Fairfield after a collision Monday. (April 30, 2018)

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured and hospitalized Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 80 in Fairfield, the CHP said.

The officer suffered minor to moderate injuries. Three people in the other vehicle suffered major injuries and also were taken to a hospital, the CHP said.

The crash and investigation backed up traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-80, west of Red Top Road.

CHP advised drivers to use alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation.