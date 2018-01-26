CHP Officers Involved in Crash While Chasing Suspect in Hayward

A CHP cruiser crashed into another vehicle during a chase on early Friday morning in Hayward.

Two California Highway Patrol officers suffered minor injuries while chasing a suspect vehicle in Hayward Friday morning.

The CHP said that the officers were involved in the pursuit of a suspect vehicle that was exceeding the maximum speed limit in Hayward.

The suspect vehicle exited off I-880 at A Street and ran a red light at the bottom of the ramp. The CHP officers didn’t see a civilian vehicle while exiting the freeway during the chase and collided resulting in minor injuries.

The CHP Cruiser had sirens going and lights flashing at the time of the collision.

Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a dark blue Dodge Ram with yellow paper plates and a black font that read "DGDG."

