After several high profile DUI related traffic collisions over the years, CHP implemented the “Enough is Enough” safety campaign to reduce the number of drivers on the road under the influence.

During the campaign, officials found a spike in the number of people driving high.

According to the Golden Gate Division, during their campaign – which took place during the month of January - they arrested 307 impaired drivers for DUI and of those arrests 13 of them were under the influence of marijuana. Compared to reports from 2017, at least 261 people were arrested for DUI and two of those arrests where weed related.

“We want to remind people that although marijuana has been legalized recreationally, it is not legal to drive under the influence of marijuana,” said CHP officer John Fransen. “We cannot stress that enough.”

CHP says they will continue with their zero-tolerance enforcement effort through the Super Bowl weekend in hopes of keeping the roads safe.