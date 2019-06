The California Highway Patrol late Tuesday confirmed police activity on Interstate 680 in San Jose in what witnesses said was another freeway shooting.

The police activity occured on southbound I-680 near Story Road, and the victim vehicle ended up in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on South 11th Street near I-280.

On Monday night, a Milpitas man was shot and killed on I-680 in San Jose.

No further details were immediately available.