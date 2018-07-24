CHP Vehicle on Highway 24 Catches Fire

A California Highway Patrol vehicle caught fire along Highway 24 in the East Bay Tuesday morning, according to Lafayette police.

While flames engulfed the vehicle near the St. Stephens Drive exit, ammunition was said to be exploding due to the heat, according to police.

Aftermath footage from the scene captured the burned out patrol vehicle resting on the side of the highway. It appeared as though the fire spread to a nearby hillside and scorched a small patch of dry brush.

Traffic in the area was temporarily impacted by the vehicle fire, but westbound Highway 24 has since reopened.

Further information was not available.