CHP Vehicle on Highway 24 Catches Fire - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

CHP Vehicle on Highway 24 Catches Fire

While the patrol vehicle burned, ammunition was said to be exploding due to the heat, police stated

By Brendan Weber

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CHP Vehicle on Highway 24 Catches Fire
    Courtesy of Richard Contreras

    A California Highway Patrol vehicle caught fire along Highway 24 in the East Bay Tuesday morning, according to Lafayette police. 

    While flames engulfed the vehicle near the St. Stephens Drive exit, ammunition was said to be exploding due to the heat, according to police.

    Aftermath footage from the scene captured the burned out patrol vehicle resting on the side of the highway. It appeared as though the fire spread to a nearby hillside and scorched a small patch of dry brush.

    Traffic in the area was temporarily impacted by the vehicle fire, but westbound Highway 24 has since reopened.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices