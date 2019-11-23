Cal State Berkeley Modernizes Bonfire for Pre-Game Rally - NBC Bay Area
Cal State Berkeley Modernizes Bonfire for Pre-Game Rally

By Cheryl Hurd

Published 53 minutes ago

    In a rivalry that's been going on since the late 1800s, Cal (UC Berkeley) is set to play Stanford on Saturday. Traditionally, Cal has a rally with a bonfire the night before the game, but in recent years the bonfire has been canceled due to fire danger. Now, it's back with an environmentally friendly twist.

    “We put our heads together and made a tiered structure that would accommodate propane and butane and would resemble a wood-burning bonfire,” one student said.

    It’s both environmentally safe and sustainable, and something that the students put together. The project cost $64,000 and students are still working to raise money for it.

