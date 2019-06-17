Cal/OSHA Investigates Dog Attacks at Santa Clara Wag Hotel

Cal/OSHA, the state's occupational safety agency, has launched an investigation into a South Bay pet boarding facility after five of its employees were victims of a vicious dog attack last week. Marianne Favro reports. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Cal/OSHA, the state's occupational safety agency, has launched an investigation into a South Bay pet boarding facility after five of its employees were victims of a vicious dog attack last week.

Employees at the popular Wag pet boarding facility in Santa Clara are recovering from an attack that occurred Wednesday. A dog reportedly attacked an employee, and as others jumped in to help, they were also attacked.

Cal/OSHA says it was notified last week that employees were injured at the Wag hotel, and the agency has opened an investigation to see if the facility violated any workplace safety regulations.

Taylor Soetje was one of the people who jumped in to help her co-worker who got bit as she started walking the dog.

Soetje and two other workers were able to free their co-worker but then the dog turned on her. Soetje’s manager then jumped in but was also bit before a fourth worker pried the dog off and held it until police arrived.

Their manager is still recovering in a local hospital.

"All four ligaments, a little bit on her stomach, her inner thigh. She was pretty messed up," Soetje said.

A Santa Clara police spokesman said it took several officers to restrain the dog that’s currently in the custody of the Silicon Valley Animal Control Authority.

Soetje said the dog that attacked was flagged as needing special care, but they weren’t expecting that behavior.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Wag Hotels for comment.

Police did not release information about the dog’s owner and said that at this point, they will not conduct a criminal investigation.