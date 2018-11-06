California Campaign Spending Topped $1 Billion - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Gavin Newsom Wins Governor's Race
logo_bay_2x

Decision 2018

Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

California Campaign Spending Topped $1 Billion

For top statewide offices, including governor, spending exceeded $222 million

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    California Campaign Spending Topped $1 Billion
    Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
    A cable car rolls past a polling station on Hyde Street as voters cast their ballots in San Francisco, California, on Nov. 6, 2018.

    Spending for California's 2018 election cycle, which included congressional midterms, a gubernatorial race and several statewide initiatives, topped $1 billion, NBC News reported

    Campaign data publication California Target Book estimates that figure to include over $287 million on congressional candidates, plus $20 million alone on a U.S. Senate race between two Democrats. For top statewide offices, including governor, spending exceeded $222 million. Spending for state legislative seats surpassed $156 million. 

    There was more than $366 million spent on statewide initiatives, which included a proposal to allow cities to expand rent control and another that would repeal a 12 cents per-gallon gas tax.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices