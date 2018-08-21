Calif. Mulls Limits to Drinks Offered to Kids at Restaurants

California could become the first state to limit what drinks are offered to children at restaurants. Kris Sanchez reports.

If Gov. Jerry Brown signs a proposed bill, restaurants would only be able to offer water or milk to youngsters. However, adults would be able to order other drinks for their children if they want.

The proposed change comes as part of an effort to address a rising rate of obesity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is an association between frequent soda consumption and obesity, heart disease, non-alcoholic liver disease, tooth decay and cavities.

The bill is awaiting the governor's signature. It already passed overwhelmingly in the senate, and twice the number of assembly members said yes than no.