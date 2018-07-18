California DMV Allows Customers to Apply Online

Long lines to get or renew your driver's license might have just gotten a lot shorter.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that it will allow customers to complete driver's license and California state ID card application forms online. The new rule replaces the requirement for applicants to fill out the forms on special computers inside DMV field offices.

Applicants will need to first create an online account with the DMV, then follow the steps to fill out the new online form. They will need an active phone number and email address to verify their identity through a two-step program.

Customers will still have to go to DMV offices for the next phases of the application process, but technicians will be able to "quickly access" the previously completed forms, the DMV said.

"This new electronic form is a significant game-changer in our continued commitment to streamline processes at field offices statewide," Calif. DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said in a statement. "Our goal is to use the electronic application to shorten the amount of time customers spend at our field offices. Scheduling an appointment can also reduce your wait time."

The online application also gives customers the ability to register as an organ donor or to vote, just like the previous format. Voter registration will not be completed until a visit to a field office.