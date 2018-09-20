California DMV Reports Technical Outage

An outage at the California Department of Motor Vehicles was causing delays for visitors Thursday.

The DMV cited "technical difficulties" that were affecting transactions at several California locations.

The department did not specify which locations were directly impacted but social media users reported outages at locations in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Reedly, San Clemente, Pomona and Temecula, among others.

It was not clear when the DMV expected full service to be restored.

Those affected by the technical outage were advised to use one of the DMV's 120 self-service terminals at grocery stores across the state or DMV online services instead.

