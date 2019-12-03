California DMV Wait Times Drop: Report

People line up before the doors open at the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Aug. 7, 2018.

Looks like the California Department of Motor Vehicles has put the pedal to the metal when it comes to cutting down wait times at offices across the state.

The Sacramento Bee reports the DMV has managed to slice average wait times in about half.

The newspaper reported that, as of September, people who didn't have a DMV appointment waited an average of 38 minutes. That's down from an average wait time of 73 minutes from the same time the year before.

Despite the average wait time drop, wait times were found to vary widely by office.

With the Real ID deadline approaching in October, people are expected to flock to DMV offices in the coming months. Having a Real ID-compliant driver's license will allow people to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings.