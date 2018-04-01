California Hotel Workers May Soon Be Getting 'Panic Buttons'

California lawmakers are exploring a bill that could help keep female hotel workers safer from sexual harassment. Many hotel workers in other major United States cities are already wearing a panic button. According to a recent survey of about 500 hotel workers, almost 50 percent reported some kind of sexual harassment of assault by guests, including men answering the door naked or assaulting the female workers in the room. Assembly member Bill Quirk of Hayward co-sponsored the bill, which is set to be introduced Thursday. If it becomes law, California hotels and motels would be required to provide hotel workers with the panic buttons. Sharon Katsuda reports (Published Wednesday, Jan 3, 2018)

California lawmakers are exploring a bill that could help keep female hotel workers safer from sexual harassment. Many hotel workers in other major... See More