California Law Offers Plant-Based Option to Prisoners

Gov. Jerry Brown approved a new California law now offers plant-based meal options to hospitals, healthcare facilities and prisons.

Created by Senator Nancy Skinner, State Bill 1138 titled 'Ensuring a Plant Based Meal Option' was approved on Sept. 18.

"Whether to protect animals, our climate or our health, those of us who choose to eat a vegan diet can celebrate today with Governor Brown’s signing of SB 113," said Skinner.

In a 2014 study by the Humane Research Council, the rate of current vegans and vegetarians now is five times higher than before.

Though passed, the bill does not offer full-fledged menu changes within prisons and healthcare facilities. It begins with offering at least one meal option a day.

The Physicians Committee Chairman Neal Barnard thanked Brown and Skinner for their efforts.

"Thanks to Senator Skinner and Governor Brown for this historic law to provide plant-based options to hospital patients looking to fight heart disease, diabetes, and obesity-or who simply want a more healthful meal," Barnard said.

All of California’s 35 prisons will be required to provide alternative options to its total of 127,000 inmates.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will apply the newly-approved law to its establishments beginning January.