Democrat Gavin Newsom (Left) and Republican John Cox (Right) took an early lead in the race to replace Jerry Brown as California governor.

The Latest on California's primary election:



9:55 p.m.

Republican John Cox will face Democrat Gavin Newsom in the California governor's race in November after a weak showing in the primary by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, according to an NBC News projection.



9:20 p.m.

Democrat Gavin Newsom has secured the first of two slots in the November election to replace Jerry Brown as California's governor.

The lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor defeated rivals from both parties in Tuesday's primary.

Newsom was the first candidate to announce a bid for governor more than three years ago. He leaned heavily on his decision in 2004 to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in San Francisco, touching off years of debate over gay marriage in California and around the country. He says the move shows he's willing to take bold steps on liberal priorities.

He's been open about his desire to face a Republican in the November runoff.

9:15 p.m.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has a healthy lead in the race to retain the job he was appointed to last year.

Becerra, a Democrat, has about 43 percent of the vote in early returns while retired Judge Steven Bailey, a Republican, has about 27 percent.

With nearly 2 million votes counted, Republican attorney Eric Early and Democrat Dave Jones, who is the state insurance commissioner, trail far behind.

Becerra, a longtime congressman, was appointed last year to replace Kamala Harris when she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Becerra has relentlessly challenged President Trump on policies he said harm Californians. He's sued the Trump administration more than 30 times.

His challengers say Becerra has neglected other important issues because of his fixation with Trump.

9:05 p.m.

Early returns show San Francisco president of the Board of Supervisors London Breed leading in the race for mayor of the city.

Breed had about 36 percent of the vote with about 80,000 ballots counted Tuesday night.

Former state Sen. Mark Leno was in second place with 27 percent of the vote and Supervisor Jane Kim had 18 percent.

San Francisco could make history by electing its first African-American woman, Breed, for mayor. The city has a flourishing economy led by the tech industry, but it's also plagued by rampant homelessness.

It is the city's first competitive race for mayor in 15 years.

San Francisco uses an unusual ranked-choice voting system in which voters select their top-three favorites.

8:35 p.m.

Early results show voters favoring the recall of a Northern California judge over a sexual assault sentence that garnered national attention.

Santa Clara County's voter registrar reports the first returns Tuesday night show 59 percent of voters favoring removing Judge Aaron Persky from office, with 40 percent opposed.

Persky sentenced former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner in June 2016 to six months in jail instead of prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman outside a fraternity house. The recall campaign launched shortly afterward.

The campaign gained national prominence after the victim's powerful courtroom statement lamenting her treatment by the judicial system was circulated widely online.

8 p.m.

California polls have closed and results are upcoming in hundreds of contests across the state that could solidify Democratic dominance and reshape the fight for control of the U.S. Congress.

Traffic at polling stations was light Tuesday because many people voted in advance in races setting the stage for the November election.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is the front-runner in the race for governor. President Donald Trump tweeted support for Republican businessman John Cox.

The Secretary of State's Office said more than 2.5 million people had voted by mail as of Monday night.

5:55 p.m.

More than 2.5 million people had voted by mail in California's June 5 primary election as of Monday night.

Data from the California Secretary of State's Office shows about 13.5 percent of registered voters cast mail ballots. That number will increase as residents vote in person on Election Day and as mail ballots continue to come in through Friday.

As long as a ballot is postmarked by June 5, it can arrive up to three days later and still be counted. The counting process can take days and sometimes weeks for close races to determine a winner.

About 63 percent of voters received vote-by-mail ballots this election.

Polls in the state close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Turnout appears generally light throughout the state.