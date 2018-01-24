Toys R Us plans to close up to 182 stores, including many in California, as part of bankruptcy reorganization.
Court papers were filed late Tuesday, detailing plans to close 20 percent of its stores in the coming months. Going-out-of-business sales are expected to start in February. Store closings will continue through mid-April.
Here are the store closings planned for California.
- 42500 Jackson St., Indio CA
- 1189 Simi Town Ctr. Way, Simi Valley CA
- 26573 Carl Boyer Dr., Santa Clarita CA
- 960 Lakes Dr., Covina CA
- 1600 S. Azusa Ave., Puente Hills CA
- 2575 E. Imperial Highway, Brea CA
- 530 Westminster Mall, Westminster CA
- 20120 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance CA
- 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S., Riverside CA
- 700 "A" Onstott Rd., Yuba City CA
- 2785 E. Bidwell St., Folsom CA
- 1330 Fitzgerald, Pinole CA
- 4505 Century Blvd., Pittsburg CA
- 600 Francisco Blvd., San Rafael CA
- 5461 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood CA
- 1400 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield CA
- 3938 Horton, Emeryville CA
- 2179 Monterey Hwy., E. San Jose CA
- 865 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose / Almade CA
- 3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno CA
- 31250 Court House Dr., Union City CA
- 10640 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton CA
- 3900 Bristol Street, Santa Ana CA
- 3665 Grand Oaks, Corona CA
- 1240 W. Morena Blvd., Mission Bay CA
- 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa CA
- 1990 University Drive, Vista CA