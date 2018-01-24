LUTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the exterior of a branch of the toy staore Toys R Us on September 19, 2017 in Luton, England. The company has struggled to compete against online traders such as Amazon and has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Canada. The company has stressed that these actions do not expect any immediate impact on their European branches due to the company running the operations independently. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Toys R Us plans to close up to 182 stores, including many in California, as part of bankruptcy reorganization.

Court papers were filed late Tuesday, detailing plans to close 20 percent of its stores in the coming months. Going-out-of-business sales are expected to start in February. Store closings will continue through mid-April.

Here are the store closings planned for California.

42500 Jackson St., Indio CA

1189 Simi Town Ctr. Way, Simi Valley CA

26573 Carl Boyer Dr., Santa Clarita CA

960 Lakes Dr., Covina CA

1600 S. Azusa Ave., Puente Hills CA

2575 E. Imperial Highway, Brea CA

530 Westminster Mall, Westminster CA

20120 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance CA

2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S., Riverside CA

700 "A" Onstott Rd., Yuba City CA

2785 E. Bidwell St., Folsom CA

1330 Fitzgerald, Pinole CA

4505 Century Blvd., Pittsburg CA

600 Francisco Blvd., San Rafael CA

5461 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood CA

1400 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield CA

3938 Horton, Emeryville CA

2179 Monterey Hwy., E. San Jose CA

865 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose / Almade CA

3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno CA

31250 Court House Dr., Union City CA

10640 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton CA

3900 Bristol Street, Santa Ana CA

3665 Grand Oaks, Corona CA

1240 W. Morena Blvd., Mission Bay CA

8181 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa CA

1990 University Drive, Vista CA



