Salvatore Allegra/AP File Image

The swarm of earthquakes that have rattled Southern California in the past week have not affected the Coso volcanic field in Inyo County, the United States Geological Survey reports.

Located on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and north of Ridgecrest, the volcanic landscape has not seen ground deformation indicative of volcanic activity.

The field covers 150 square miles and is comprised of lava domes and cinder cones.

The most recent eruption occured about 40,000 years ago.