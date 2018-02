A Southbound Caltrain on an "express" run hit a car on the southbound track at Watkins Avenue in Atherton. (Feb. 10, 2018)

An express Caltrain hit a car on the southbound train tracks by Watkins Avenue in Atherton Saturday night.

According to San Mateo County Sheriff's department, the car was not occupied at the time of the crash; reports indicate that the driver turned onto the track while using GPS and got stuck.

The incident was first reported at about 8:15 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.