Caltrain Collides With Unoccupied Vehicle in Palo Alto

No injuries were reported after a Caltrain struck an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks Monday evening in Palo Alto, according to Palo Alto police and Caltrain officials.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the southbound direction at the Charleston Road grade crossing, police said. The vehicle caught fire when the train carrying about 600 passengers made impact, and both fire and police officials were at the scene, officials said.

The tracks were cleared about 8:30 p.m. with restricted speeds in place, and delays were running as long as 90 minutes, officials said.

No further details were available.