Caltrain Fatally Strikes a Person on Redwood City Tracks - NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Fatally Strikes a Person on Redwood City Tracks

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    All trains were stopped in the area of Whipple Avenue crossing after SB #102 train struck and killed a person in Redwood City.

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    A Caltrain fatally struck a person who was crossing the tracks Friday morning in Redwood City.

    All trains were stopped in the area of Whipple Avenue crossing after SB #102 train struck and killed a person around 5:44 a.m., according to Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew.

    Authorities reopened the track at 6:12 a.m., Bartholomew said. There were 50 passengers onboard the train and there were no other reported injuries.

    This is Caltrain’s 1st fatality of 2018, according to the agency. There were 13 fatalities last year.

