Caltrain Fatally Strikes a Person on Santa Clara Track - NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Fatally Strikes a Person on Santa Clara Track

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    A Caltrain fatally struck a person who was crossing the tracks on Tuesday afternoon in Santa Clara.

    At approximately 12:42 p.m., Caltrain says a SB #426 train struck and killed a person "who was trespassing" on the tracks approximately 500 yards South of the Scott Street overpass, the transit agency said.

    All trains are currently stopped in the area.

    Emergency personnel are on-scene and no injuries onboard the train have been reported, Caltrain said.

    This is Caltrain’s 13th fatality of 2018, according to the agency.

