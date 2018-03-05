Caltrain Reports Delays After Train Fatally Strikes Person - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Caltrain Reports Delays After Train Fatally Strikes Person

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 8:35 AM PST on Mar 5, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Why It's Time to Flip or Change Your Mattress
    Telemundo 48
    File image

    Caltrain is reporting delays Monday morning after a train fatally struck a person in San Francisco, according to the transportation agency.

    The train involved was travelling just south of the 22nd Street Caltrain Station when it hit the person who was said to be trespassing on the tracks, according to Caltrain.

    Roughly 500 people were on the train at the time of the incident, Caltrain indicated. No injuries have been reported at this time.

    BART is providing mutual aid, according to Caltrain.

    Commuters are encouraged to check Caltrain's Twitter feed for the latest information on delays.

    Further information was not available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices