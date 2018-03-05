Caltrain Reports Delays After Train Fatally Strikes Person

Telemundo 48 File image

Caltrain is reporting delays Monday morning after a train fatally struck a person in San Francisco, according to the transportation agency.

The train involved was travelling just south of the 22nd Street Caltrain Station when it hit the person who was said to be trespassing on the tracks, according to Caltrain.

Roughly 500 people were on the train at the time of the incident, Caltrain indicated. No injuries have been reported at this time.

BART is providing mutual aid, according to Caltrain.

Commuters are encouraged to check Caltrain's Twitter feed for the latest information on delays.

Further information was not available.