Caltrain's San Mateo station is expected to be closed until midnight Friday or 1 a.m. Saturday because of police activity at the station, Caltrain officials said.

As of 10:10 p.m., the station was closed and trains were proceeding through the station at a restricted speed.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright Bay City News