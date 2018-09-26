Caltrain Suspends Weekend Service to and From San Francisco

NBC Bay Area, File image File image.

As of Oct. 6, Caltrain will no longer lend its service to and from San Francisco on the weekends as it will begin electrification work in four tunnels between Bayshore Station and 4th and King Station.

According to its website, free bus service will be available for Caltrain riders from Bayshore Station to 22nd Street and San Francisco stations during regular weekend Caltrain service.

Riders are advised to plan for additional travel time until weekend rides to and from San Francisco return by late spring 2019.