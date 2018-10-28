Caltrain Train Strikes Person on Tracks in Belmont - NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Train Strikes Person on Tracks in Belmont

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 32 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area, File image

    A Caltrain train struck a person trespassing on the tracks in Belmont Sunday afternoon, according to the transportation agency.

    The collision occurred at roughly 3:34 p.m., Caltrain reported. The person's condition was not immediately available.

    About 282 passengers were on the train at the time of the collision, according to Caltrain. No injuries to people onboard have been reported at this time.

    The location of the collision has been closed off to trains until further notice, Caltrain reported.

    Further information was not available.

